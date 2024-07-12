Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump’s hush money sentencing delay is not ‘ideal scenario’: Political analyst July 3, 2024 / 07:50

For Trump, the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling is the gift that keeps on giving

A new brief shows how easily Trump can claim virtually any conduct is official. But the impact of the Supreme Court opinion on evidence is the true danger.

Illustration: Lisa Rubin
By  Lisa Rubin
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is MS NOW's senior legal reporter and a former litigator.

Latest Post