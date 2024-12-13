Opinion

Trump tested his power by naming a new FBI director — and it worked

The president-elect is testing the guardrails of democracy once again.

‘What we are dealing with is a pressure campaign’: David French December 12, 2024 / 10:18
By  Symone D. Sanders Townsend  and  Lynox Norman

Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone D. Sanders Townsend is an author and a co-host of "The Weeknight."

Lynox Norman

Lynox Norman is a segment producer for "The Weekend" on MSNBC.