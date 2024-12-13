Trump tested his power by naming a new FBI director — and it worked

Before he even returns to the White House, President-elect Donald Trump is testing the limits of presidential power by playing by his own set of rules. This shouldn’t be a surprise. Time and time again, Trump has managed to move the goalposts for what is and isn’t acceptable in American politics. Let’s start with his plan to buck tradition by installing a loyalist to lead the FBI.
This week, FBI Director Christopher Wray announced he will step down before Trump takes office. Not because his term is over, but because Trump said so. Since Watergate, a 10-year term has been in place for the role, specifically to ensure the FBI director is insulated from presidential politics. This rule makes sense if you care about things like holding our leaders to the same legal standard as everyone else. But that didn’t stop Trump.
Last month, Trump announced he wanted conspiracy theorist Kash Patel to replace Wray. (A reminder: Trump picked Wray to lead the FBI in 2017 after he fired James Comey.) Wray could have stayed until 2027 or forced Trump to fire him if Trump really wanted a change, but he didn’t. One could argue Wray is stepping down to escape Trump’s ire or avoid a messy distraction that would overshadow the bureau’s work. Regardless of his intentions, the move allows Trump to bend the rules without resistance.
A big question remains: Will the Senate play along, too? Trump and his allies are demanding loyalty from congressional Republicans to ensure Patel and his other controversial Cabinet picks are approved with little pushback. There is a long list of alarming scandals plaguing several of his choices, but we can’t forget one key factor: Many of them are simply not qualified. Picking unqualified individuals to run essential government agencies should be a scandal on its own, but here we are.
The Senate used to be a bulwark against unqualified people leading government agencies. That was a good rule. Trump doesn’t want to play by it. That’s because Trump will use those unqualified people to push through aggressive executive actions, implementing his MAGA agenda for everything from mass deportations and tariffs.
The legislative and judicial branches will play roles in determining how far one politician or one political party can erode institutional guardrails. While it’s unclear where exactly this new line will be, one thing is for sure: It is moving. And the new rules of the game will determine how Washington operates over the next four years.
Guardrails aren’t laws. They are norms that are accepted until someone like Trump doesn’t accept them anymore. Moving forward, the president-elect will break through these guardrails. These attacks on our democracy are certainly not normal, but we must not get lost in debating the “normality” of Trump’s antics.
“Normal” is subjective, and there will be a new firestorm to feed the news cycle every single day. Let’s be intentional in how we respond. Whether it’s “normal or not” won’t win the debate or change how he wields his power. Instead, it will be much more productive to focus on finding the line of what is acceptable or not.