Dick Cheney’s funeral: Who’s who and who’s not invited

Former Vice President Mike Pence told MS NOW that Cheney commended him for refusing to overturn the 2020 election, saying, “You did the right thing.”

A memoriam sign at the Washington National Cathedral prior to the funeral service of late former US Vice President Dick Cheney.
A memoriam sign at the Washington National Cathedral prior to the funeral service of late former US Vice President Dick Cheney on Nov. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C.Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Erum Salam  and  Vaughn Hillyard

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Vaughn Hillyard

Vaughn Hillyard is a senior White House reporter for MS NOW.