Dick Cheney’s funeral: Who’s who and who’s not invited

The funeral on Thursday of former Vice President Dick Cheney at the Washington National Cathedral drew a “who’s who” guest list, but those who weren’t there were more conspicuous.
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance did not receive invitations to the service, two former officials familiar with the funeral planning told MS NOW. In fact, Vance was scheduled to appear at a Breitbart News event Thursday morning.
Cheney, the powerful Republican who served as a congressman from Wyoming, secretary of defense, White House chief of staff — and as an architect of the so-called war on terror when he served as vice president to George W. Bush — died earlier this month at the age of 84.
Trump’s vice president during his first term, Mike Pence, was among five living former vice presidents who attended the funeral on Thursday.
In an interview with MS NOW outside the Cathedral, Pence revealed how Cheney later offered him support for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he refused Trump’s demands to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election as angry MAGA supporters shouted “hang Mike Pence” and disrupted the congressional certification.
“I always believe by God’s grace, we did our duty on that fateful day,” Pence said. “But when it came to Vice President Cheney, when we were here for a funeral not long ago, and he leaned over next to me and just said to me, in his usual terse manner, said, ‘you did the right thing.’”
Pence said he would “always cherish” having Cheney’s support.
Cheney broke with his party in 2024 and, along with his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., threw his support behind Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Harris was joined at the funeral by fellow former Vice Presidents Dan Quayle, Al Gore, Mike Pence and Joe Biden.
Former President George W. Bush eulogized his friend and loyal vice president for eight years as “solid, reliable and rare.”