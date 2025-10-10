Trump’s latest attempt to control college campuses hits a snag

The Trump administration’s latest effort to exert political control over American colleges and universities appears to have hit a snag as schools weigh the potential pitfalls of acquiescing to the president’s authoritarian power grab.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology became the first of the nine schools to reject the Trump administration’s offer to grant priority access to congressionally authorized federal funds in exchange for signing a “compact” in which they agree to a host of demands that, according to NBC News, includes “barring transgender people from using restrooms or playing in sports that align with their gender identities and capping international undergraduate student enrollment,” not admitting foreign students who demonstrate “hostility” to the U.S., and eradicating campus institutions that might “punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas.”

For the other schools, state officials have raised the stakes of the decision. The University of Southern California was on the list of schools that received the Trump administration’s proposal — alongside the University of Arizona, Brown University, Dartmouth College, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Texas, Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia — but California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared last week that any school in his state that takes the deal risks losing its state funding: