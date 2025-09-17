Trump admin reportedly issues absurd settlement demands to UCLA

President Donald Trump’s administration appears to be demanding full capitulation to a bevy of far-right demands as part of a proposed settlement with the University of California, Los Angeles over claims involving antisemitism and civil rights.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that the proposal, which has not yet been made public, was laid out in a 28-page letter to the university and aims to “drastically overhaul campus practices on hiring, admissions, sports, scholarships, discrimination and gender identity.” The Times reported that the Trump administration would release roughly $500 million that it has withheld in federal aid for research grants if the conditions are met. (The letter’s existence or contents have not been independently confirmed by MSNBC.)

The report suggests that the federal government is seeking to impose right-wing demands on yet another university, similar to what it has done through agreements with Columbia University and Brown University, which were ostensibly over antisemitism claims but reached into other areas completely unrelated to the matter. Those deals validated concerns from many observers — including a number of Jewish people — who have sounded the alarm on the Trump administration’s claims of systemic antisemitism — and its withholding of crucial federal funding — to try to force universities to acquiesce.