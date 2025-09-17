Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Hours long struggle’: Police arrest hundreds of protestors at UCLA encampment May 2, 2024 / 05:54

Trump admin reportedly issues absurd settlement demands to UCLA

The Trump administration's reported conditions for a settlement with UCLA over reported antisemitism claims include a host of far-right priorities.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post