I prosecuted Nixon. Trump’s basis for his attack on Harvard was eerily familiar.

After President Donald Trump threatened Harvard with the loss of $2.2 billion in federal research funds and the exclusion of foreign students to extort the university into granting him control over its key academic functions, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs granted Harvard summary judgment in its civil action against the Trump administration for violating its rights under the First Amendment and various federal statutes.
The initial threat from the administration sought, among other things, to control who can teach, what subjects can be taught, how they may be taught, and which students can be admitted to Harvard.
In Burroughs’ opinion, the court relied on undisputed facts (as it must to grant summary judgment) that, taken together, would also support a criminal prosecution against Trump for extortion and conspiracy to defraud the government.
The major impediment to such a prosecution, of course, is last year’s unprecedented Supreme Court decision granting immunity.
As an assistant special Watergate prosecutor, I investigated the Nixon administration’s alleged use of “available Federal machinery” against those on his enemies list. As explained in the Watergate Special Prosecution Force Report, the office investigated a “concerted effort to use Government resources for illegitimate and political — perhaps punitive — purposes as a conspiracy to defraud the United States in violation of Title 18, U.S.C. § 371.”
Those investigations never resulted in indictments because of a lack of “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” on the critical element of “corrupt intent.” For example, the office determined not to prosecute tax audits directed at those on Richard Nixon’s enemies list because there was insufficient proof that these audits were initiated as political retribution against the taxpayers in question.
Similarly, Trump used antisemitism allegedly practiced at the university as the justification for demanding control of Harvard. Burroughs, however, held that “a review of the administrative record makes it difficult to conclude anything other than that [the government] used antisemitism as a smokescreen for a targeted, ideologically motivated assault on this country’s premier” university.
The court premised its conclusion of an “ideologically motivated assault” against Harvard, in part, on Trump’s own admissions. The judge, for example, cited Trump’s Truth Social post accusing Harvard of “hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and ‘birdbrains’ who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students.”
The court also found that the trigger for the elimination of Harvard’s federal funding was Trump’s retaliation in response to the university exercising its protected right to file a lawsuit against the administration. The judge quoted Trump’s Oval Office statements including his assertion that “every time [Harvard] fight[s], they lose another $250 million.”
Coupled with Trump’s admissions, the court further held that antisemitism was a pretextual smoke screen based on the following undisputed facts:
1) the government’s correspondence “makes no secret of the government’s ideological disagreements with Harvard,”
2) the lack of evidence that the government had any information “about the prevalence of antisemitism at Harvard before” freezing the grants,