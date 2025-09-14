Opinion

I prosecuted Nixon. Trump’s basis for his attack on Harvard was eerily familiar.

The court premised its conclusion of an “ideologically motivated assault” against Harvard, in part, on Trump’s own admissions.

Judge rules Trump Administration’s move to freeze federal funding at Harvard is illegal September 3, 2025 / 11:57
By  Nick Akerman

Nick Akerman

Nick Akerman was formerly an assistant special Watergate prosecutor and an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and is currently a practicing attorney in New York City.