Scandals involving the Signal messaging app keep popping up in the Republican Party.

Lest you believe such controversies are confined to the Trump administration, New Hampshire’s House Republican Office has issued a defiant statement on behalf of a top GOP state lawmaker who backed “segregated schools” in a newly leaked Signal chat.

The revelation comes as Donald Trump and the MAGA movement press forward with an unabashedly racist, pro-segregation political agenda and tries to whitewash the history of racism in the U.S.

On Wednesday, The Granite Post published Signal messages that appear to show state Rep. Kristin Noble — who chairs New Hampshire’s House Education Policy and Administration Committee — telling another GOP committee member that “when we have segregated schools we can add all the fun stuff lol.” Noble reportedly added: “imagine the scores though if we had schools for them and some for us.”

The Boston Globe notes that Noble has co-sponsored legislation seeking to forbid the promotion of certain "worldviews" in K-12 public schools, including critical race theory — a misnomer frequently deployed by conservatives seeking to thwart discussions of racism — and "LGBTQ+ ideologies."

After Noble's reported messages were rebuked by New Hampshire Democrats, she shared a social media post that included a fundraising link for herself alongside a deranged statement: It's funny to watch the Democrats feign outrage when I thought they'd be supportive of managing their own schools, with libraries full of porn, biological males in girls sports and bathrooms, and as much DEI curriculum as their hearts desire. Schools like that will have terrible test scores because they focus on social justice rather than academics. The statement went on to say, "Republicans have been self-segregating out of the leftist indoctrination centers for decades" and mused about the political parties having their own schools, suggesting that her comments had actually been about Republicans segregating from Democrats — rather than what appeared to be a seemingly obvious reference to racist segregation. You can judge for yourself whether you deem that a believable excuse or convenient deflection.