Scandals involving the Signal messaging app keep popping up in the Republican Party.
Lest you believe such controversies are confined to the Trump administration, New Hampshire’s House Republican Office has issued a defiant statement on behalf of a top GOP state lawmaker who backed “segregated schools” in a newly leaked Signal chat.
The revelation comes as Donald Trump and the MAGA movement press forward with an unabashedly racist, pro-segregation political agenda and tries to whitewash the history of racism in the U.S.
On Wednesday, The Granite Post published Signal messages that appear to show state Rep. Kristin Noble — who chairs New Hampshire’s House Education Policy and Administration Committee — telling another GOP committee member that “when we have segregated schools we can add all the fun stuff lol.” Noble reportedly added: “imagine the scores though if we had schools for them and some for us.”
The Boston Globe notes that Noble has co-sponsored legislation seeking to forbid the promotion of certain “worldviews” in K-12 public schools, including critical race theory — a misnomer frequently deployed by conservatives seeking to thwart discussions of racism — and “LGBTQ+ ideologies.”