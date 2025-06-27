Why the University of Virginia’s president will resign under pressure from Trump admin

Dan Drezner, a political scientist at Tufts University, recently wrote that the Trump administration “is trying to kill American higher education,” and while that phrasing might’ve seemed hyperbolic, there are ample data points to bolster the thesis.

Over the course of the president’s second term, Donald Trump and his team have waged a multifaceted campaign to bring universities to heel, cutting off grants, targeting tax exemptions, proposing tax increases on university endowments, taking steps to block international students, targeting schools’ accreditation and seeking unprecedented control over how prominent academic institutions function.

Alas, that’s not all they’re doing. The New York Times reported:

The University of Virginia’s president, James E. Ryan, has told the board overseeing the school that he will resign in the face of demands by the Trump administration that he step aside to help resolve a Justice Department inquiry into the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to three people briefed on the matter.

The developments have been confirmed by NBC News, The Washington Post and The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, where the university is located.

The trouble apparently began when the Justice Department opened an investigation into the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, which was itself a radical move. As the process unfolded and Trump’s DOJ concluded that the University of Virginia hadn’t gone far enough to destroy its DEI programs, the school’s oversight board — the members of which were appointed by the commonwealth’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin — reportedly reached out to administration officials, asking what could be done to avoid Trump-imposed punishments.

According to a separate New York Times report, the Justice Department replied that the administration would back off if the university’s president resigned.