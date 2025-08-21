Trump admin eyes a disturbing new way to politicize student debt

The Trump administration is again looking to politicize student loans.

A new proposal would deny debt relief to graduates working for organizations the administration decides “are undermining national security and American values through illegal means.”

Announced Monday, the proposal targets what’s known as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which allows public servants such as school teachers and health officials to qualify for debt forgiveness if they make 10 years’ worth of payments under their student debt payment plan.

The program has long served as a way to encourage people to enter public service. But as we’ve seen through the administration’s attempts to fire federal workers, Trump and his allies appear to carry deep disdain for public servants who don’t share their political agenda.

There are all kinds of ways this proposal could go wrong. It might be used to punish employees of organizations that promote diversity. Or the administration might withhold forgiveness for a teacher whose schools didn’t punish students for peacefully protesting Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. Or it might go after a nurse whose hospital administers gender-affirming care.

These aren’t hypothetical examples. The administration has already sought to use its powers in other areas to punish organizations for these exact things.

In fact, a Trump executive order in March — ordering his administration to restrict the Public Student Loan Forgiveness program — contains language that suggests just these things.

For example, the order refers to organizations that permit the “chemical and surgical castration or mutilation of children,” which basically sums up the administration’s false description of gender-affirming care. And it targets graduates working for organizations that engage in “illegal discrimination,” a term the administration has used to demonize diversity efforts that conservatives falsely claim are discriminatory against white people.

The rule change, if confirmed, could grant the administration a cudgel to try to force nonprofits, schools and other outside groups to adhere to its agenda.

You can share your thoughts on the proposed rule change here until Sept. 17.