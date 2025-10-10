Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump’s peace plan comes with some major sticking points

With a hostage-and-prisoner exchange in motion, there’s still significant hurdles to lasting peace in the Middle East.

Hamas and Israel test the limits of trust as ceasefire goes into effect in Gaza October 10, 2025 / 06:19
By  Akayla Gardner  and  Jake Traylor

Akayla Gardner

Akayla Gardner is a White House correspondent for MS NOW.

Jake Traylor

Jake Traylor is a White House correspondent for MS NOW.