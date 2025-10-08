Judge blocks Trump admin’s plan to politicize funds to fight teen pregnancy

Organizations working to curb teen pregnancy just scored a big win and took an ominous loss on the same day.

On Tuesday, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s plans to enforce politically loaded new requirements for organizations to qualify for congressionally authorized funds meant to deter teen pregnancy.

But even if that ruling holds up, such groups are likely to be looking at more hurdles in the form of a Trump nominee who believes deterring teen pregnancies falls entirely on parents and who was just installed to help run the agency that distributes those funds.

In the court case, Planned Parenthood affiliates in California, Iowa and New York sued to stop the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from enforcing rules the agency set out in July that threatened to withhold funds from organizations that promote “radical gender ideology” and “anti-American ideologies such as discriminatory equity ideology.”

Basically, this was the Trump administration threatening to withhold funds meant to deter teen pregnancy unless the organizations receiving them adhered to the president’s bigoted ideological dictates seeking to bar discussions on LGBTQ people and the concept of diversity.

In blocking the new policy, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell called almost all of the new requirements “fatally vague,” and said the administration left grant recipients “with the impossible task of divining the connection HHS saw between the executive branch priority and teen pregnancy prevention.”