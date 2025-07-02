The ‘worst’ people you know are making some good points about the GOP megabill

This is an adapted excerpt from the July 1 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

There’s a meme I see on the internet all the time. It’s a post by the satirical social media outfit Clickhole, and it’s a photo of this very serious-looking man, with the headline: “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point.”

On social media, and even in real life, this can indeed be “heartbreaking,” and that post has taken on a life of its own over the last few years. Every time someone folks really don’t agree with suddenly shows up on their side of the issue, this poor guy gets his photo posted.

A few years back, reporters actually tracked down the man pictured in that stock photo that became a meme. He’s a Spanish marketing specialist who has eventually made his peace with becoming an online icon.

Seven years after its first appearance, that meme is getting a real workout, as plenty of the “worst people you know” have been making very good points about some of President Donald Trump’s recent decisions. Like his decision to bomb Iran, which has drawn criticism from the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whose questioning of Sen. Ted Cruz over his hawkish Iran stance went viral.

But this week, we have a new contender: the world’s richest man and Trump’s former political benefactor, Elon Musk. The tech billionaire has been railing against Trump’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill — proposed legislation that is almost suicidally self-destructive to America’s future. It’s on the verge of becoming law after passing the Senate on Tuesday, after a 50-50 tie that was broken by Vice President JD Vance. The bill has moved to the House for consideration.

On and off over the past month, Musk has blasted the bill as fiscally irresponsible and full of insane pork that is damaging to America’s future. Last weekend, as the Senate marked up its version of the bill, including a provision that kills subsidies for solar and wind energy while boosting coal and oil, Musk posted to social media: “The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country! Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

In another post, Musk even threatened to form a new political party and to unseat Republicans who voted for the bill against their own stated principles: “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

To be clear, Musk is also mad because the bill does away with a big subsidy on electric car purchases, which his car company, Tesla, relies on. He is not the good guy here. Remember, he was the DOGE founder who was running around pushing to cut things such as biomedical research and the United States Agency for International Development, known as USAID.

That said, what Musk has been saying about the irresponsibility of the Trump bill, especially about its completely backwards, self-defeating energy agenda, is completely correct. So, in this case, the worst person just made a great point.

Trump isn’t happy with Musk’s criticisms. He’s already said he’s considering deporting the South African-born billionaire.