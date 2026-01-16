Opinion

Tensions continue to surge in Minnesota after Wednesday shooting involving federal agent

Federal agents have been documented violently arresting people in Minnesota for infractions that appear to be as minor as approaching an encounter between protesters and officers.

Tensions escalate as Minnesotan lawmakers urge calm in the face of aggressive ICE action January 15, 2026 / 07:10
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.