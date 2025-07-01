Opinion

Republicans struggle to find path to passage for Trump’s big bill July 1, 2025 / 10:19

Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski criticizes megabill after voting for it: ‘We’re not there yet’

The Republican senator tried to explain why she advanced a far-right megabill despite serious reservations, but her reasoning doesn’t make sense.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

