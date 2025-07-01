Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski criticizes megabill after voting for it: ‘We’re not there yet’

Around this time eight years ago, House Republicans had already passed a right-wing heath care bill intended to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, but Senate Republicans were struggling to keep their members in line. Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, in particular, said she simply couldn’t get on board.

To win her over, GOP leaders came up with a variety of ideas intended to help Alaskans so they wouldn’t feel the punishments that Republicans were eager to impose on the rest of the country. The proposed carve-outs and schemes were even given memorable, albeit unflattering, nicknames: “Alaska Purchase,” “Klondike Kickback” and, my personal favorite, “Polar Payoff.”

The core of the party’s offer was simple: If Murkowski let Republicans repeal Obamacare, GOP leaders would agree to let Alaska keep Obamacare.

It didn’t work. Murkowski remained unconvinced, and she ultimately helped derail the gambit and rescue the country’s health care system.

Eight years later, Republicans once again launched a far-right endeavor, once again relied on the budget reconciliation process, once again struggled to nail down intraparty support, once again faced skepticism from Murkowski, and once again offered carve-outs and schemes that would help shield Alaska from the effects of the GOP’s own agenda.

This time, however, it did work. NBC News reported:

[Murkowski], who had expressed concerns throughout the process about the bill’s cuts to social safety net programs, was a key vote for Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., to win over. ‘I struggled mightily with the impact on the most vulnerable in this country, when you look to Medicaid and SNAP,’ Murkowski told reporters after the vote, adding that she didn’t get ‘everything’ she wanted but ‘I had to look on balance.’

Even more striking, however, was something the Alaska Republican said after the dust settled on the dramatic vote: Murkowski said she hopes House Republicans make changes to the Senate’s version of the bill.

“We do not have a perfect bill by any stretch of the imagination,” she told reporters. “My hope is that House is going to look at this and recognize that we’re not there yet.”