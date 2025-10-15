Trump says photo of himself on the cover of Time ‘may be the Worst of All Time’

President Donald Trump finds his photo on the cover of Time magazine unflattering.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at 1:36 a.m. ET.

The magazine featured Trump on its cover, with the words “His Triumph,” after he secured a framework between Israel and Hamas in an effort to bring an end to the two-year war in Gaza. The story inside says the deal “could become a signature achievement of Trump’s second term.”

But Trump isn’t happy. The cover shows him in profile, photographed from below, with his year-round tan and light coming through his wispy blond hair.

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!” Trump wrote in his post. “I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”