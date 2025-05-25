Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s tax cut plan will be cripplingly expensive for most Americans

The House-passed Republican tax cut will likely exceed the cost of three of the most expensive laws over the past decade combined.

What is inside Trump’s megabill? ‘Adds trillions’ to U.S. debt: Kasich May 22, 2025 / 09:24
By  Jessica Riedl

Jessica Riedl

Jessica Riedl is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.