Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Senate Republicans begrudgingly pass Trump’s megabill

The GOP's massive budget bill passed on a 50-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie, after 26 hours of debate. It now goes back to the House.

Democrats ready as Trump bullying risks Republicans losing control of Senate July 1, 2025 / 04:44
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.