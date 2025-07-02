Wisconsin Supreme Court’s liberal majority backs abortion rights in the state

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s liberal majority backed abortion rights in the state, with a ruling that highlights the importance of state courts after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The state’s top court, whose justices are elected, has a 4-3 liberal majority that was maintained in an April election, despite billionaire Elon Musk’s financial backing of a conservative candidate in a race that the Wall Street Journal reported “easily set a spending record for a U.S. judicial contest.”

This new ruling stems from an 1849 state law that criminalized the intentional destruction of an unborn child. After the U.S. Supreme Court decided Dobbs in 2022, Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general, Josh Kaul, sought a court declaration that the old law doesn’t ban abortion in the state today.