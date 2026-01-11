Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

National Portrait Gallery changes Trump portrait, removes text about Jan. 6

The Smithsonian museum also removed text about the president's two impeachments, saying that information is included in its other museums.

A photo of the new Trump portrait hanging in the National Portrait Gallery
A new portrait of Trump is being featured at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 10,2026. Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.