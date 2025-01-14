Read Jack Smith’s final report on Trump’s Jan. 6 case

The Justice Department released special counsel Jack Smith’s final report on his investigation into Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference efforts.

Trump faced four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of, or attempt to obstruct, an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. But Smith dropped the case against Trump after he won the election in November, given a longstanding DOJ policy not to prosecute a sitting president.