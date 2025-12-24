Jack Smith pushes House committee to release full video of his testimony

Former special counsel Jack Smith is requesting that his full closed-door deposition be immediately released to the public.

Smith’s attorneys sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan last week asking for the recording of his roughly nine-hour testimony to be promptly and publicly released.

“Doing so will ensure that the American people can hear the facts directly from Mr. Smith, rather than through second-hand accounts,” Smith’s lawyers Lanny A. Breuer and Peter Koski argued.

Smith was subpoenaed to testify before Congress about President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling and retention of classified materials, as well as the president's actions related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. During his Dec. 18 deposition, Smith defended his decision to bring those charges against Trump. In the letter, Smith's attorneys also reiterated their demand that their client be allowed to testify in an open forum. Jordan refused Smith's previous requests to hold a public hearing. "During the investigation of President Trump, Mr. Smith steadfastly followed Justice Department policies, observed all legal requirements, and took actions based on the facts and the law. He stands by his decisions," the letter said. Meanwhile, in Florida this week, Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon denied a motion that sought the release of Smith's final report on the classified documents case against Trump, further denying information to the public about the results of the special counsel's investigations. Ebony Davis Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.