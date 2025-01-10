Opinion

Garland intends to release special counsel report on Trump election interference case January 8, 2025 / 01:12

Appeals court says Jack Smith’s final report can be released

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, had temporarily blocked the public release of the special counsel's report.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

