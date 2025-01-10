Appeals court says Jack Smith’s final report can be released

UPDATE (Jan. 10, 2025, 5:36 a.m.): The Justice Department on Thursday night notified U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that it’s appealing to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals her order blocking the release of special counsel Jack Smith’s final report for three days after that federal appeals court weighs in on a defense motion seeking to block the report. The 11th Circuit denied that defense motion earlier Thursday.

The federal appeals court covering Florida rejected a defense request to block the release of special counsel Jack Smith’s final report on his office’s investigations into Donald Trump. But an order temporarily blocking its release from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is still in place for now, which would keep the report blocked for three more days absent further appeal.

Trump’s former co-defendants in the classified documents case had sought to block the report’s release, filing motions with both the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Cannon, the Trump appointee who dismissed the classified documents case against Trump and his two co-defendants last year. The government’s appeal of her dismissal has been pending in the 11th Circuit, though the Justice Department dropped the appeal as to Trump because he will become president again soon and the DOJ has a policy against prosecuting sitting presidents.

On Tuesday, Cannon issued an order temporarily blocking the report’s release pending further word from the 11th Circuit, and she said the order remains in effect until three days after the circuit decides the defense motion. The DOJ subsequently told the circuit court that, while litigation was still pending against Trump co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, it didn’t intend to release the volume of the report related to the classified documents case, but that it did intend to release the volume related to the federal election interference case, where Trump was the only person charged.