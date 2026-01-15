Shooting involving federal law enforcement reported in Minneapolis

A shooting that involves federal law enforcement was reported in North Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, one week after Renee Good was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in the city.

The city of Minneapolis wrote on X, “We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details.”

The Department of Homeland Security, in a post on X, said officers were “conducting a targeted traffic stop” when they detained a person they said was an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela. DHS said that after a struggle, the officer shot the person in the leg in what they say was an attempt to defend themselves. Both the officer and the person they were attempting to arrest were in the hospital on Wednesday night.

Local authorities had not elaborated on the events as of Wednesday night, but have challenged the version advanced by federal officials in the shooting of Good. Independent media organizations also examined video of that incident and found it conflicted with claims made by the Trump administration, which has sent a growing number of federal agents to Minnesota in its immigration crackdown. Protests have also been growing in the state.

Referring to Wednesday's incident, DHS posted to X that "in an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot." When the federal official caught up with the person, DHS said the person attempted to "resist and violently assault the officer." Two individuals, the department said, emerged from an apartment building and "ambushed and attacked" the officer, while "the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick." "Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg," DHS stated. "All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital. Both attackers are in custody." This is a developing story and will be updated. Tim Collins