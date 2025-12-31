Jack Smith deposition transcript released

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday released the transcript and video of its deposition with former special counsel Jack Smith, who led two failed prosecutions of President Donald Trump.

The deposition took place on Dec. 17 in Washington, D.C. Smith was appointed to his former role in 2022 by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland and resigned earlier this year, less than two weeks before Trump resumed office and just after Smith completed a report that found that the department had enough evidence to convict Trump of election interference by working to overthrow his 2020 election loss to former president Joe Biden.

Read the full transcript of the deposition below. Recommended Jack Smith pushes House committee to release full video of his testimony Ebony Davis News Maddowblog Jim Jordan prefers secrecy to sunlight when it comes to his Jack Smith probe Steve Benen This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Julianne McShane Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.