Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Jack Smith deposition transcript released

The deposition of the former special counsel, who led two failed prosecutions of President Donald Trump, took place earlier this month before the House Judiciary Committee.

Former Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, center, walks out of a room.
Former Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, center, after a deposition before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Dec. 17, 2025.J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.