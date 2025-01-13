Trump’s incoming border czar proposes an eerie tactic for immigration enforcement

Republicans are increasingly looking to everyday citizens to serve as watchful foot soldiers in their culture wars.
In a recent interview with NBC News, Tom Homan, who has been tapped to serve as the “border czar” for President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, said he’s considering the use of a hotline that Americans could call to report allegedly undocumented immigrants who they think have committed crimes.
Homan also said the transition was considering a “fresh idea” about a hotline that would allow Americans to report undocumented immigrants who they believe have committed crimes in their communities. “I want a place where American citizens can call and report,” he said. “We need to take care of the American people. We need to make sure they have an outlet to help report child traffickers, forced labor traffickers. We want to give them an opportunity to be a part of the fix.”
This is a ridiculous idea for a number of reasons.
There are already several ways that people can report such crimes, including through local and state police, child protective services and FBI field offices. Aside from furthering stereotypes, there’s no demonstrable result from distinguishing alleged suspects according to their perceived immigration status. And then there’s the fact that everyday Americans are not immigration experts who are equipped to determine someone’s status, so there’s ample reason to believe that such a hotline could subject many Americans to bigoted profiling.