Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Judge Cannon oversteps to shield Trump from Jack Smith report on alleged criminal activity January 9, 2025 / 05:48

Jack Smith’s final report on Trump’s Jan. 6 case released

Trump’s attorneys fought to prevent the release of the report, which contains previously undisclosed details about the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post