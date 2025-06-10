Trump’s security theater in L.A. comes with a 9-digit price tag

Acting Pentagon comptroller Bryn MacDonnell told House lawmakers Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to respond to the protests against federal immigration raids in Los Angeles is expected to cost $134 million. The costs cover a 60-day deployment.

Taxpayer money could have been spent more sensibly at a time when Trump is purportedly scouring government spending for ways to save money.

That’s no small sum of money, and it underscores how terribly wasteful Trump’s needless deployment of the military is. As I explained Monday, there was no evidence that local law enforcement was unable to contain protests on its own before Trump’s intervention. The protests — which involved a mix of peaceful and violent protesters — were modest in size and concentrated and contained in a handful of locations. Contrary to Trump’s attempts to paint a city in ruins, Los Angeles was, in fact, largely functioning normally. Trump federalized National Guard troops over the objections of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom; California is suing Trump for infringing on state sovereignty.

Now the 9-digit price tag for the deployment is only driving home how gratuitous the whole maneuver is — and how taxpayer money could have been spent more sensibly at a time when Trump is purportedly scouring government spending for ways to save money. Of course what Trump is after in this scenario is not fiscal responsibility, but an expansion of executive power.

Play