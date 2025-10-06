Opinion

Rep. Deluzio criticizes Trump’s attempts to deploy troops to U.S. cities: ‘Dangerous stuff’ October 6, 2025 / 04:25

Illinois and Chicago sue to block ‘patently unlawful’ troop deployment

The new lawsuit follows a ruling from a Trump-appointed judge in Oregon against Trump’s attempted deployment in that state.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

