Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump ally Mike Lindell must face defamation suit over election-rigging claims September 20, 2022 / 00:41

Mike Lindell testifies in defamation case over 2020 election fraud lies

A civil suit accuses Lindell and his companies of being “among the most prolific vectors of baseless conspiracy theories” of election fraud.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post