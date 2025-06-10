Mike Lindell testifies in defamation case over 2020 election fraud lies

Litigation fallout from the 2020 election continues, with one of the latest examples being a defamation lawsuit against Mike Lindell. But unlike the mass clemency that President Donald Trump issued for scores of Jan. 6 criminal defendants, the president can’t similarly save the MyPillow founder from the civil suit stemming from the lie that the election Trump lost to Joe Biden was stolen.

The suit comes from Eric Coomer, a former director of product strategy and security for Dominion Voting Systems. In 2020, the voting machine company was the target of election conspiracy theories — of which Lindell was a prominent purveyor — and has played a key role in post-election litigation, including winning a historic settlement in a defamation case against Fox News.

As Coomer put it in his suit, filed in Colorado, his case arises “from efforts by a wealthy businessman and his multiple media and business entities to target a private individual with false allegations of criminal conduct on a scale unprecedented in American history.” He said Lindell and his related companies “have been among the most prolific vectors of baseless conspiracy theories claiming election fraud in the 2020 election.” He said Lindell has publicly accused him of being “a traitor to the United States” and has claimed, without evidence, that he committed treason and should turn himself in to the authorities.