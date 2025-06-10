Phil McGraw doubles down on his role as a MAGA propagandist amid ICE raids in Los Angeles

Recent reports highlight how Donald Trump’s allies are using his bigotry-fueled crackdown on immigrants as an opportunity to produce and promote MAGA propaganda.

As Los Angeles Times television editor Maira Garcia reported Monday, talk show host Phil McGraw — better known as Dr. Phil — has essentially used his television network, MeritTV, to put a positive spin on raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

While some outlets reported that McGraw himself had embedded with ICE agents during their raids in Los Angeles — like he had with previous raids — Garcia confirmed that members of his production team were the ones present, to capture footage, and that McGraw instead conducted an interview with Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, and hung out in a Department of Homeland Security field office as the raids were underway.

In other words, McGraw and his team were granted prime access on the ground to help the administration spin its story. And such influencers are proving essential in whipping up right-wing hysteria over immigrants, as Reuters reported last year.