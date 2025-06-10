California’s National Guard lawsuit against Trump has a big problem

UPDATE (June 10, 2:47 p.m. ET): On Tuesday afternoon, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed an emergency motion, asking for a temporary restraining order “which will prevent the use of federalized National Guard and active duty Marines for law enforcement purposes on the streets of a civilian city. This motion does not seek to prevent any of those forces from protecting the safety of federal buildings or other real property owned or leased by the federal government, or federal personnel on such property.”
After President Donald Trump deployed the California National Guard into Los Angeles over the weekend against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state is fighting back. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced California is suing the administration, arguing that Trump lacked the authority to federalize the National Guard in this case and was infringing on state sovereignty.
Trump’s decision to send in the National Guard may be morally (and politically) problematic. The difficulty facing California’s lawsuit is that federal law appears to give not just President Trump, but any president, broad authority to federalize the National Guard, whether or not a governor wants him to do so.
The primary legal question is whether the Trump administration had the power to federalize the National Guard against the wishes of the state’s governor. The presidential memorandum Trump issued Saturday deploying the National Guard invoked a little-used federal law, 10 U.S.C. § 12406. The power that Section 12406 confers on presidents is broad but not unlimited. It gives the president the power to federalize the National Guard when there is “a rebellion or danger of rebellion” against federal authority, or when the president cannot, using the usual mechanisms, execute federal laws.
Once the National Guard arrives, however, it can only support other law enforcement officers. They can help to protect federal law enforcement officers and federal property, but they cannot, for instance, perform searches and seizures. Why such limits? Because the Posse Comitatus Act prohibits the military from acting as a domestic law enforcement agency, except in extraordinary circumstances. And Section 12406 does not suspend the protections of the Posse Comitatus Act.
To invoke his authority under Section 12406, Trump concluded that, “[t]o the extent that protests or acts of violence directly inhibit the execution of the laws, they constitute a form of rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.”