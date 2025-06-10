Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The insidious subtext of Trump’s L.A. ‘insurrection’ narrative

It was Trump, not the protesters, who escalated the crisis in Los Angeles.

National Guard continues to face off against protestors for fourth day June 9, 2025 / 02:00
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW.