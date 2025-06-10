The insidious subtext of Trump’s L.A. ‘insurrection’ narrative

President Donald Trump is trying to justify his decision to deploy National Guard troops to the Los Angeles area this weekend by describing protesters broadly as violent “insurrectionists” hell-bent on destroying the city. It’s a dishonest claim meant to delegitimize protest — and it foreshadows a more sinister power grab.
Here’s a quick overview of the events leading up to Trump’s insidious intervention.
On Friday, protesters took to the streets in response to a series of federal immigration raids across L.A. at places including a clothing store and areas where day laborers gather to find work. According to The Guardian’s detailed timeline of the demonstrations over the weekend, those protests were “mostly peaceful,” involving a few hundred people concentrated in downtown L.A. At times, authorities acted aggressively toward nonviolent protesters. David Huerta, the president of Service Employees International Union California, was “arrested while apparently doing little more than standing and observing one of the immigration raids,” according to The Guardian. The LAPD used tear gas to break up a crowd after a “tense but largely non-violent standoff” with police, per The Guardian.
On Saturday, protesters demonstrated in Paramount, a small city 20 miles south of downtown L.A., where federal agents were rumored to be conducting more raids. Protesters reportedly numbering in the hundreds gathered outside places they believed to be the site of raids. According to The New York Times, some threw rocks and other objects at law enforcement vehicles, and law enforcement officials responded by tear-gassing them. As clashes with law enforcement intensified over the course of the afternoon, protesters set three fires — including one of a vehicle in a street intersection, according to The Guardian.
It was at this point — early Saturday evening — that Trump decided that he wanted to send in National Guard troops to quell a “rebellion.” And, with that, he gave away the game.
Did those protests sound raucous and like the kind of thing that could escalate? Yes. Were they the kind of protests that imminently required law enforcement power beyond the vast resources of Los Angeles County and the state of California? Absolutely not. By the standards of American protests and riots, these actions were mostly contained. Yet, Trump signed a memo sending 2,000 National Guard troops to California — overriding the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.
“Let’s be real about this,” Bass said at a Sunday news conference. “This is about another agenda. It’s not about public safety.” Newsom said in a statement, “We didn’t have any problem until Trump got involved,” and he called Trump’s sending in the National Guard a “breach of state sovereignty” that would only inflame the situation.
Make no mistake: The real escalation here came from Trump.