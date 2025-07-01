Opinion

Some National Guard troops from Trump’s illiberal publicity stunt in L.A. are being reassigned

A National Guard commander had requested that some of the troops Trump deployed for his Los Angeles crackdown be allowed to return to firefighting.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

