Some National Guard troops from Trump’s illiberal publicity stunt in L.A. are being reassigned

At the National Guard’s request, the Trump administration is reassigning some of the troops deployed to Los Angeles as part of Donald Trump’s authoritarian publicity stunt so they can instead address a real crisis — rather than the fake crisis of unrest that Trump has tried to fabricate.

The president deployed thousands of guard members to California last month in an illiberal show of force against demonstrators opposed to his administration’s disturbing immigration raids. In dictatorial fashion, Trump said the deployment was intended to “liberate” Los Angeles.

The deployment was against the wishes of California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, and the chief of the Los Angeles Police Department framed it as unnecessary, saying his officers were fully equipped to handle any issues.

In other words, top officials in California correctly portrayed this deployment as a waste of resources.

And there's been mounting criticism of the troops being pulled from other duties, such as firefighting and drug enforcement work, as well as the expensive deployment of thousands of guard members — when only a fraction of them have actually been on the ground in L.A.