Despite Trump’s best efforts to squash the scandal, Epstein’s survivors aren’t letting up

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 3 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers and survivors made it clear that, despite Donald Trump’s demands to the contrary, the Jeffrey Epstein story isn’t going anywhere. In a truly remarkable scene on Capitol Hill, a group of survivors rallied with members of Congress to support a bipartisan discharge petition, led by Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, that would ensure the release of all Epstein-related documents.

As these survivors were sharing their powerful stories with the world, Trump was in the Oval Office calling it all fake news. The president once again referred to the scandal as a “Democrat hoax that never ends.”

Trump is just so obviously desperate for all of this to go away. He’s suing The Wall Street Journal for $10 billion over its reporting of a lewd, innuendo-filled birthday note that the paper reported Trump sent to Epstein.

In Congress, his sycophants, including the speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, held a closed-door meeting in the basement of the Capitol to try and whip votes against the bipartisan petition to release all the files — files, I should note, that have already been vetted by Trump’s Justice Department and, according to The New York Times, contained the president’s name. Something he reportedly was made aware of.

Trump is just so obviously desperate for all of this to go away.

So, in some ways, it was always fated to come to this. Because there is no position more preposterous on its face than that Trump — the guy seen in a video leering at women with Epstein, the guy who went on the record more than 20 years ago about how much Epstein likes young women — was going to be the one to release all of the details about the millionaire, his associates and his crimes and misdeeds.