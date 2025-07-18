Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Epstein files controversy is a ‘no win situation’ for Trump: GOP strategist July 18, 2025 / 10:49

Following Epstein report, Trump sues the WSJ, Rupert Murdoch and others

On Thursday night, the president vowed to sue The Wall Street Journal. On Friday, a lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Florida, according to that court’s docket.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post