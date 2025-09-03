Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Epstein survivors making their own list helps them ‘regain their power’: Former prosecutor September 3, 2025 / 10:26

House members push petition for release of all Epstein files in rare show of bipartisanship

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are coming together in an effort to force a vote to release the government’s files on Jeffrey Epstein.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post