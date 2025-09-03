House members push petition for release of all Epstein files in rare show of bipartisanship

In a rare show of bipartisanship, Republican House members have joined forces with Democrats in support of a discharge petition that would force a vote on a bill to release all of the government’s files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a news conference Wednesday, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., publicly endorsed the discharge petition he introduced with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. “We’re here not as partisans, we’re here as patriots,” Khanna said. “We begin the work of bringing this country together — progressives, independents, moderates and, yes, MAGA supporters — to demand truth and justice. A nation that allows rich and powerful men to traffic and abuse young girls without consequence is a nation that has lost its moral and spiritual core.”

Khanna and Massie were joined by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, who called on her Republican colleagues to join them.

“This is an issue that doesn’t have political boundaries,” Greene said. “It’s an issue that Republicans and Democrats should never fight about.”