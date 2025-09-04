Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s DOJ shoved Epstein’s survivors too many times — and they have had enough

"We are here today, and we are speaking, and we are not going to stop speaking,” said one survivor.

‘Nothing left to lose’: Mika says Epstein survivors ‘are done’ and they won’t be quiet September 4, 2025 / 10:58
By  Mimi Rocah

Mimi Rocah

Miriam E. Rocah is the former Westchester County (N.Y.) District Attorney, and former AUSA and Chief SDNY. 