DOJ: ‘Over a million’ uncovered Epstein files need more time for review, release

The Department of Justice said Wednesday it needs more time to make public all its files related to Jeffrey Epstein.
In an announcement on social media, the DOJ said it “may take a few more weeks” to review and redact “over a million more documents potentially related” to Epstein that were “uncovered” by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.
“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible,” the DOJ wrote.
Lawmakers in Congress have already announced plans to take legal action against the DOJ for failing to comply with the Dec. 19 deadline set by law.