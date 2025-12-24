Opinion

DOJ: ‘Over a million’ uncovered Epstein files need more time for review, release

Despite having already missed the congressionally imposed deadline, the DOJ said a new tranche of documents will further delay the completion of the release.

New Epstein docs point to potential co-conspirators; Trump DOJ still slow-walks release December 23, 2025 / 10:35
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.