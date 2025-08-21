Nicolle Wallace: Joe Rogan refuses to ‘buy the BS’ Epstein excuses peddled by Trump

Podcast host Joe Rogan has continued to hammer Donald Trump and his administration over their handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. On Tuesday, the influential commentator slammed Trump over his repeated claims that the scandal is a “hoax” that’s been “perpetrated by the Democrats.”

“It’s certainly not a hoax if Ghislaine Maxwell is in jail, too,” Rogan said. “She’s in jail for sex trafficking, but the question is, to who? You have to be sex trafficking to someone in order to go to jail, right? So how’s that work?”

The “Joe Rogan Experience” host said Americans were “never gonna forget” Trump’s response to the growing scandal and warned Republicans that the issue could come back to bite them in future elections.

“The problem is, do we have any power? What do we do? You know, what do you do?” Rogan asked. “You definitely can change the way you vote.”