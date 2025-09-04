Opinion

Rep. Ronny Jackson questions Biden’s health and mental fitness in RNC speech July 17, 2024 / 04:57

Navy reverses demotion of Rep. Ronny Jackson, Trump’s former White House doctor

In light of the details and context, it’s tough to see the Navy’s decision to help the Texas Republican as anything but overtly political.

By  Steve Benen

