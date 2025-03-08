Opinion

‘I did nothing wrong’: NYC Mayor Adams denies immigration deal with Trump March 5, 2025 / 01:25

Eric Adams’ criminal case should be dismissed with prejudice, amicus lawyer says

Adams is trying to get his federal charges tossed out permanently, breaking with the DOJ’s motion to dismiss without prejudice.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

