Another prosecutor from Eric Adams case resigns after corruption charges dropped February 14, 2025 / 02:05

Federal prosecutors in New York officially move to dismiss Mayor Eric Adams’ criminal case

The DOJ had pressured federal prosecutors in N.Y. to dismiss the charges against Adams, prompting resignations from several top officials.

Feb. 14, 2025, 6:44 PM EST

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

