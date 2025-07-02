Opinion

Judge dismisses federal corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams April 2, 2025 / 02:28

On Eric Adams’ corruption case, Trump says ‘a little bit’ more than he should have

Remember the scandalous circumstances surrounding the New York City mayor's corruption case? The president's new comments make the mess worse.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

