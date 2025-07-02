On Eric Adams’ corruption case, Trump says ‘a little bit’ more than he should have

Donald Trump’s latest rhetoric about Zohran Mamdani was controversial in its own right, but the president’s comments about the man the New York City mayoral candidate hopes to replace stood out, too. NBC News reported:

Discussing the New York City mayoral race, Trump said he ‘helped out’ Mayor Eric Adams, who had faced federal corruption charges. ‘You have a good independent running, Mayor Adams, who’s a very good person. I helped him out a little bit. He had a problem, and he was unfairly hurt over this question,’ Trump said.

The president made the comments at an event in Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

In case anyone needs a refresher, the beleaguered mayor was indicted by federal prosecutors on corruption charges last fall. Soon after, Adams, who pleaded not guilty, launched an unsubtle effort to cozy up to Trump and his team.

Those efforts proved effective: Just three weeks into the president’s second term, former Trump defense attorney Emil Bove, in his capacity as the acting deputy attorney general, ordered federal prosecutors in New York to drop the corruption charges against the mayor. While this sometimes happens because officials conclude that there’s a problem with the merits of the case or the reliability of the evidence, Bove argued, among other things, that the case should go away because of Adams’ willingness to work with the Trump administration on matters related to immigration and crime policy.

It raised widespread and unavoidable concerns that politicians aligned with the White House were effectively eligible for “get out of jail free” cards.