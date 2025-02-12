Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Eric Adams owes Donald Trump now — and New Yorkers know it

The president ordered the Department of Justice to drop its prosecution of the embattled mayor — but that’s just the beginning of the arrangement.

‘I never asked anyone to break the law’: Eric Adams speaks after DOJ calls for dropped charges February 11, 2025 / 01:41
By  Harry Siegel

Harry Siegel

Harry Siegel is a senior editor at the newsroom The City, a columnist for the New York Daily News and the producer and a co-host of the "FAQ NYC" podcast.