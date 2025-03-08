Opinion

‘Hamilton’ pulls out of plans to perform at Kennedy Center March 6, 2025 / 00:23

Trump names loyalists from Fox News to Kennedy Center board

Trump said in the announcement, “We look forward to restoring the Center to Greatness, and ushering in America’s Golden Age.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

