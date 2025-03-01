Opinion

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo considering bid for NYC mayor February 25, 2025 / 03:00

Andrew Cuomo announces he’s running for mayor of New York City

Cuomo, who resigned as governor of New York in 2021 amid allegations of sexual misconduct, is making his return to politics.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

