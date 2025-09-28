Eric Adams drops out of New York mayoral race

New York Mayor Eric Adams said on Sunday that he is dropping out of the mayoral race, abandoning his campaign for re-election.
In an over eight-minute announcement posted to social media, Adams said “I know I cannot continue my campaign.” In the video, Adams declined to endorse any of his rivals in the election, instead urging whoever takes over for him “to continue what we’ve done.”
Adams, who was running as an independent, had trailed in the polls virtually from the beginning. The race is now between Democratic nominee and frontrunner Zohran Mamdani; former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is also running as an independent; and Republican Curtis Sliwa.
Rumors surrounding Adams’ departure from the race swirled after The New York Times reported in September that Adams was in talks with the Trump administration about a potential ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia. Adams denied that he was leaving the race, saying “no formal offers” had been made.