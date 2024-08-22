Opinion

Maddow points out frightening truth about Trump’s lack of concern about votes July 30, 2024 / 06:11

Trump’s odd pitch: ‘Our primary focus is not to get out the vote’

With early voting in some states less than a month away, Donald Trump said, “Our primary focus is not to get out the vote.” It's worth understanding why.

Aug. 22, 2024, 9:37 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

