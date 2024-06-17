Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

‘We don’t need votes’: Trump doubles down on poll watching rhetoric in Detroit speech

Trump once again peddled a bigoted election conspiracy theory that he has frequently used to target cities with large Black populations.

‘Perilous’: Detroit NAACP president calls out Trump’s anti-Black record June 16, 2024 / 05:35
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.