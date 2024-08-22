Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump chooses wrong side as global democracy hangs in the balance July 12, 2024 / 08:17

Why Trump pointed to a made-up meeting between Harris, Putin

Donald Trump insisted that Kamala Harris had a private chat with Vladimir Putin in 2022. That conversation never happened.

Aug. 22, 2024, 10:36 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post